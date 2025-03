Cristian pulls off comeback in over 3 hours vs. Fernandez in Indian Wells

Jaqueline Cristian came from a set and a break down to upset No. 27 seed Leylah Fernandez in 3 hours and 16 minutes in the BNP Paribas Open second round. The result was Cristian's first Top 30 win since defeating Barbora Krejcikova at Beijing 2024.