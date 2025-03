Keys battles past Mertens in Indian Wells for 14th straight win

No. 5 seed Madison Keys extended her winning streak to 14 matches and improved to 4-2 overall against No. 28 seed Elise Mertens with a three-set win in the BNP Paribas Open third round. Keys held her first four match points in the second set -- two leading 5-3 and two in the tiebreak.