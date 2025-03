Gauff fends off Sakkari to return to Indian Wells Round of 16

Coco Gauff is into the BNP Paribas Open fourth round for the third straight year after a 7-6(1), 6-2 win over last year's runner-up Maria Sakkari on Monday. Sakkari still leads their head-to-head 5-4, but Gauff had the upper hand this time, reversing her loss to Sakkari in last year's Indian Wells semifinals.