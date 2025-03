Vekic bests Navarro, collects her first Top 10 win of 2025

No. 19 seed Donna Vekic ousted No. 10 seed Emma Navarro 7-6(5), 6-1 in their third-round meeting at the BNP Paribas Open on Monday night. It is Vekic's first Top 10 win since she beat Coco Gauff en route to her Olympic silver medal last year.