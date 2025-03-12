2025 Indian Wells Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Zheng sets Swiatek showdown after beating Kostyuk in Round 4 Zheng Qinwen advanced to her first quarterfinal of the season after besting Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied