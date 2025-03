Rivalry Rewind: The best of Iga Swiatek vs. Mirra Andreeva

Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva will square off for the third time in the 2025 Indian Wells semifinals. They have split two previous meetings, with Swiatek winning in the 2024 Cincinnati quarterfinals and Andreeva in the 2025 Dubai quarterfinals. Watch the best points from those matches here.