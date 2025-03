Muhammad and Schuurs win BNP Paribas Open doubles title

In only their third WTA 1000 event as a pairing, Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs have already teamed up to win a WTA 1000 trophy. They took home the BNP Paribas Open doubles title in Indian Wells with a 6-2, 7-6(4) victory over Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls in an all-unseeded final. Muhammad and Schuurs saved two set points at 5-4 in the second set en route to victory.