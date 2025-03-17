Champions Reel: How Mirra Andreeva won Indian Wells 2025

No. 9 seed Mirra Andreeva captured her third Hologic WTA Tour title, and second at WTA 1000 level in a row, at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Andreeva, 17, extended her winning streak to 12 following her title run in Dubai. She became the youngest player to win back-to-back WTA 1000/Tier I trophies since Martina Hingis in 1997, and the youngest player to defeat the World No. 1 and World No. 2 in the same tournament since Tracy Austin in 1979.