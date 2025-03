Davis battles past qualifier Ito in Miami, faces Zheng next

Former Top 30 player Lauren Davis picked up her first tour-level win of this season with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over qualifier Aoi Ito in the first round of the Miami Open. Davis needed 2 hours and 44 minutes to grind out the win and set a second-round meeting with No. 9 seed Zheng Qinwen.