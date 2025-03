Krueger bests Zarazua for first Miami match-win in four attempts

After first-round losses in each of the last three editions of the Miami Open, the fourth time was the charm for American Ashlyn Krueger, who beat Mexico's Renata Zarazua 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday for her first career win at the tournament. Krueger will now play No. 7 seed Elena Rybakina in the second round.