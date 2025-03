Hot Shots: Baptiste’s Top 3 Miami rallies, including a behind-the-back gem

American Hailey Baptiste pulled off three incredible rallies -- including one behind-the-back shot during the third set -- in her 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 victory over Olga Danilovic at the Miami Open on Tuesday. It was Baptiste's first main-draw win at Miami in five attempts. The wild card will now face No. 12 seed Daria Kasatkina in the second round.