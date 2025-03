Mboko, 18, upsets Osorio for first WTA win; improves to 28-1 in 2025

Canadian wild card Victoria Mboko, 18, notched her first WTA main-draw win and her first Top 100 victory with a thrilling three-set defeat of Camila Osorio in the Miami Open first round. Mboko, who has won five ITF titles this year already, improved to 28-1 overall in 2025.