Paolini edges frequent rival Sramkova in two tight sets in Miami

No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini levelled her head-to-head with Rebecca Sramkova at four wins apiece with a straight-sets win in the Miami Open second round, coming from a 3-0 double break down in the first set. Sramkova won the pair's first four meetings between 2016 and 2018, but Paolini has now won four in a row since 2019.