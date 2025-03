Townsend upsets Putintseva in Miami for first Top 30 win of 2025

Qualifier Taylor Townsend notched her first Top 30 win since Cincinnati 2024 in three sets over No. 19 seed Yulia Putintseva in the Miami Open second round -- a rematch of the 2012 Australian Open girls' final (also won by Townsend). The match was the second professional meeting between the pair, and took place 11 years after the first in the Indian Harbour Beach ITF W50 final (also won by Townsend).