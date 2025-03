Blinkova ousts Shnaider in Miami Round 2 for first Top 20 win of 2025

Anna Blinkova upset No. 13 seed Diana Shnaider in straight sets in the Miami Open second round to notch her ninth career Top 20 win, and first since beating Emma Navarro at Hong Kong 2024. Blinkova levelled her head-to-head with Shnaider at 1-1.