Anisimova breezes into Miami third round, faces Andreeva next

No. 17 seed Amanda Anisimova cruised past Mayar Sherif 6-2, 6-2 at the Miami Open on Friday. Anisimova will next face Mirra Andreeva in a third-round clash between this year's only WTA 1000 champions: Anisimova won the Doha title, while Andreeva has won Dubai and Indian Wells consecutively.