Local hero Gauff's top winners from Miami third-round victory

Florida's Coco Gauff moved into the Round of 16 of her home event, the Miami Open, with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 28 seed Maria Sakkari on Saturday. World No. 3 Gauff came back from a break down in the second set, winning the last four games of the match. She also beat Sakkari in the same round earlier this month in Indian Wells.