Poland's Linette books Miami Round of 16 spot; meets Gauff next

Magda Linette matched her career-best Miami Open result on Saturday, ending the run of qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova 7-5, 6-4 to make the Round of 16. Linette, who also made the Miami Round of 16 in 2023, will next meet No. 3 seed Coco Gauff. Gauff leads their head-to-head 2-0.