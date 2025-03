Defending champion Collins battles to ninth straight Miami Open win

Defending champion Danielle Collins won her ninth straight Miami Open match, but she needed to go the distance before closing out qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the third round on Saturday night. No. 14 seed Collins dropped her first set at this event since her first-round match last year. However, the Floridian regrouped successfully to pick up the win in 2 hours and 24 minutes.