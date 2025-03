Zheng holds off Townsend to make Miami Round of 16

No. 9 seed Zheng Qinwen held off a second-set surge by Taylor Townsend at the Miami Open on Saturday night. Zheng prevailed 6-1, 7-6(3) to set up a fourth-round meeting with Ashlyn Krueger -- her third straight American opponent this week, after Lauren Davis and Townsend.