2025 Miami

Zheng holds off Krueger to reach first Miami quarterfinal

No. 9 seed Zheng Qinwen reached her second consecutive WTA 1000 quarterfinal, and first of her career at the Miami Open, with a straight-sets win over Ashlyn Krueger.

