Sabalenka holds off Zheng to reach Miami Open semis for first time

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka battled back from 4-2 down in the second set to post a 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 9 seed Zheng Qinwen in the Miami Open quarterfinals on Tuesday. It is Sabalenka's first trip into the Miami semifinals in seven main-draw appearances.