Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Miami 2025

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka captured her 19th career Hologic WTA Tour title, 14th on outdoor hard courts and 11th at WTA 1000 level or above at the 2025 Miami Open. It was the second tournament Sabalenka had won as World No. 1 (following Brisbane 2025). Sabalenka did not drop a set in six matches, defeated three Top 10 players in one tournament for the second time in her career, and also dethroned defending champion Danielle Collins in the fourth round.