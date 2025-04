Lucky loser Tig upsets Arango in Bogota; first Top 100 win since 2020

Lucky loser Patricia Maria Tig upset home hope and No. 4 seed Emiliana Arango in the Copa Colsanitas Zurich first round in straight sets. Former No. 56 Tig notched her first Top 100 win since defeating Christina McHale in the second round of Roland Garros 2020.