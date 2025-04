Former champion Keys holds off second-set surge by Dolehide in Charleston

In the second round of the Credit One Charleston Open on Tuesday, 2019 champion Madison Keys earned her 20th match-win of the year by defeating Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 7-6(4). No. 2 seed Keys needed to fend off a second-set comeback by Dolehide, who saved seven match points before the reigning Australian Open champion prevailed.