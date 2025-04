Zhang Shuai notches first clay-court main-draw win since 2022

Former Top 25 player Zhang Shuai outlasted Lucia Bronzetti 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in the first round of the Credit One Charleston Open on Tuesday. It was Zhang's first WTA main-draw win at a clay-court event since she beat Rebeka Masarova at Palermo in July 2022.