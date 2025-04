Pareja wins match between 16-year-olds, grabs first WTA main-draw victory

In a first-round showdown between 16-year-olds who were each making their WTA main-draw debut, American qualifier Julieta Pareja defeated Colombian wild card Maria Jose Sanchez Uribe 6-1, 6-1 at the Copa Colsanitas Zurich presentado por VISA on Tuesday. Pareja is the first woman born in 2009 to win a main-draw match on the Hologic WTA Tour.