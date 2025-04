Kawa saves match point vs. Pigossi; into first quarterfinal since 2021

Qualifier Katarzyna Kawa saved one match point trailing former finalist Laura Pigossi 5-4 in the second set en route to winning their Copa Colsanitas Zurich second-round clash in 2 hours and 47 minutes. Kawa advanced to her third career WTA quarterfinal, and first since Gdynia 2021.