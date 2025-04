American teenager Pareja becomes youngest WTA quarterfinalist since 2021

Qualifier Julieta Pareja, 16, defeated lucky loser Patricia Maria Tig in straight sets in the Copa Colsanitas Zurich second round. The first 2009-born player to compete in a WTA main draw, she became the youngest player to reach a tour-level quarterfinal since a 15-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova at Charleston (250) 2021.