Zheng defeats Sakkari to win 12th straight match on clay

No. 3 seed Zheng Qinwen bested Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 to win her second-round match at the Credit One Charleston Open. Zheng is on a 12-match winning streak on clay, with titles at 2024 Palermo and the 2024 Paris Olympics preceding her first clay-court win of this year.