2025 Charleston Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Hot shot: Varvara Gracheva conjures a drop shot from nowhere in Charleston Varvara Gracheva showed off her touch with a drop shot winner from a seemingly impossible position against Elise Mertens in the Credit One Charleston Open second round. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied