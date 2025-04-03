2025 Charleston

Hot shot: Varvara Gracheva conjures a drop shot from nowhere in Charleston

Varvara Gracheva showed off her touch with a drop shot winner from a seemingly impossible position against Elise Mertens in the Credit One Charleston Open second round.

