Return to sender: Collins powers past Ostapenko in first-strike fest

Defending champion and No. 7 seed Danielle Collins came from a break down in both sets to defeat 2017 finalist and No. 11 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the Credit One Charleston Open third round. Collins levelled her head-to-head with Ostapenko at two wins apiece, and advanced to her first quarterfinal since the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.