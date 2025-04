Back from the brink: Defending champ Osorio saves match point vs. Bektas

Defending champion and No. 2 seed Camila Osorio saved one match point trailing 5-4 in the second set to defeat Emina Bektas in the second round of the Copa Colsanitas Zurich. Osorio advanced to her fifth Bogota quarterfinal in six appearances, and notched her first win in three meetings with Bektas.