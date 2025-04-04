2025 Charleston

Kenin gets Kasatkina revenge to reach Charleston quarterfinals

After losing to Daria Kasatkina at the BNP Paribas Open, Sofia Kenin got her revenge with a straight-sets victory in the Round of 16 at the Credit One Charleston Open.

