Linda Fruhvirtova outlasts Blinkova in nearly three hours in Rouen

Lucky loser Linda Fruhvirtova took 2 hours and 52 minutes to defeat Anna Blinkova in the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole first round, coming from 4-2 down in the second set and 5-3 down in the third. Fruhvirtova improved to 2-0 overall against Blinkova.