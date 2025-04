French No. 1 Gracheva eases past Kartal in Rouen first round

Varvara Gracheva, the top Frenchwoman in the PIF WTA Rankings, started the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 8 seed Sonay Kartal of Great Britain on Tuesday. World No. 67 Gracheva needed 88 minutes to oust 59th-ranked Kartal.