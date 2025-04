On cruise control: Paolini's top shots from 64-minute first-round win

No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy became the first Top 10 player to pick up a win at this year's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, dismissing German No. 1 Eva Lys 6-2, 6-1 in 1 hour and 4 minutes. Paolini will face another German, Jule Niemeier, in the second round.