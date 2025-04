Lucky loser Seidel outlasts fellow German Maria in Stuttgart first round

Lucky loser Ella Seidel completed the second-round lineup of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix with a 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 comeback win over fellow German Tatjana Maria on their home soil on Wednesday. Maria served for the match at 6-3, 6-5, but Seidel turned things around to win in 2 hours and 51 minutes.