Teenage qualifier Rakotomanga Rajaonah eases into first WTA quarterfinal

On home soil and contesting her very first WTA main draw, 19-year-old Frenchwoman Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah cruised into her first WTA quarterfinal with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Jaqueline Cristian at the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Wednesday. Rakotomanga Rajaonah has not dropped a set this week, including two wins in qualifying.