Lamens upsets No. 2 seed Noskova in Rouen; into first quarterfinal of 2025

Suzan Lamens droped just five games against No. 2 seed Linda Noskova at the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole to reach her fourth career tour-level quarterfinal (and first of 2025). The result was Lamens' fourth Top 50 win of 2025.