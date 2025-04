Uchijima saves match point, wins from 6-1, 5-1 down vs. Boisson in Rouen

No. 5 seed Moyuka Uchijima trailed wild card Lois Boisson 6-1, 5-1 and faced one match point down 5-2 in the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole second round, but roared back to reach her second WTA quarterfinal (and first on clay). Uchijima became the first player to win from match point down twice in 2025 at tour level, following her defeat of Magda Linette in the Australian Open first round.