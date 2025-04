Danilovic edges Linda Fruhvirtova in three-set thriller in Rouen

No. 3 seed Olga Danilovic came from a break down in the third set to defeat lucky loser Linda Fruhvirtova in the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole second round. Danilovic extended her winning streak to seven matches following her title at the Antalya 1 WTA 125 event.