2025 Stuttgart

In-form Pegula surges to win in long-awaited Stuttgart debut

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula won her seventh straight clay-court match in a rout of Magdalena Frech in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.