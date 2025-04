Bouzas Maneiro makes her first quarterfinal of the year in Rouen

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain beat top Frenchwoman Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-3 to reach her first quarterfinal of the season at the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole. Bouzas Maneiro will face No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarters.