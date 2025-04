Danilovic overcomes Uchijima in three sets, extends winning streak to nine

No. 3 seed Olga Danilovic defeated No. 5 seed Moyuka Uchijima in three sets to reach her first tour-level semifinal of 2025 at the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole. Danilovic converted her seventh set point (and saved one against her) in the first set, and recovered after losing a 4-2 second-set lead. She extended her winning streak to nine matches following her Antalya 1 WTA 125 title.