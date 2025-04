Top seed Svitolina drops just two games in Rouen semifinals

No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina stormed to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole semifinals on Saturday. With the 61-minute victory, Svitolina is into her first WTA singles final since a runner-up showing at Auckland in January of 2024.