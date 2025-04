Ostapenko defeats Alexandrova in Stuttgart, reaches second final of year

Jelena Ostapenko bested Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-4 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Sunday to reach her second final of the season (after a runner-up showing at WTA 1000 Doha). This is Ostapenko's first clay-court final since she won the 2017 Roland Garros title.