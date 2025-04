Sabalenka defeats Paolini to make fourth Stuttgart final

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka held off No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday to make another Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final. Sabalenka finished runner-up in Stuttgart in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and is a win away from her first title at the event.