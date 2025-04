Champions Reel: How Elina Svitolina won Rouen 2025

No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina captured her 18th career Hologic WTA Tour title, seventh on clay, second since returning from maternity leave and first since Strasbourg 2023 at the 2025 Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole. Svitolina did not drop a set en route to the trophy, and improved her record in finals to a remarkable 18-4.