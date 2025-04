Champions Reel: How Jelena Ostapenko won Stuttgart 2025

Jelena Ostapenko captured her ninth career Hologic WTA Tour title, first on clay since Roland Garros 2017 (and second on clay overall) and first since Linz 2024 at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The Latvian defeated three Top 10 players en route to the trophy, including both World No. 2 Iga Swiatek (for the sixth time in six meetings) and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka (for the first time in four meetings).